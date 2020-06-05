Global  
 

Australia's Qantas decommissions last Boeing 747 after 50 years
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s
The decommissioning of the aircraft is the latest blow for the aviation industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

