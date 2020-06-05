Australia's Qantas decommissions last Boeing 747 after 50 years

British Airways Retires Fleet Of Boeing 747s



According to CNN Business, British Airways will retire 31 Boeing 747 jets, four years ahead of schedule. The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the demand for air travel, and many airlines are cutting the size of their fleets and scrapping older aircraft. British Airways is the world's biggest operator of the 747-400. In a statement on Friday, they said, "It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970