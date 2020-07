Daily Punch - Karan Johar In Talks To Produce Nach Baliye 10 Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 02:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Daily Punch - Karan Johar In Talks To Produce Nach Baliye 10 Saumya Tandon is reportedly planning to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after her team members tested positive for COVID 19. Makers have approached Shefali Jariwala to replace her. Interestingly, after Salman Khan, now filmmaker Karan Johar is In talks to produce Nach Baliye 10. If reports are to be believed, Nach Baliye 10 might also clash with Bigg Boss 14 0

