Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: ALXO, APEN Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Wednesday 7/22 Insider Buying Report: ALXO, APEN Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, ALX Oncology Holdings's Director, G. Walmsley Graham, made a $18.53M buy of ALXO, purchasing 975,000 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. So far Graham is in the green, up about 64.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.18. ALX Oncology Holdings is trading off about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Graham in the past twelve months. And at Apollo Endosurgery, there was insider buying on Friday, by R. Kent McGaughy Jr. who purchased 1,780,000 shares for a cost of $1.25 each, for a total investment of $2.23M. Apollo Endosurgery is trading up about 6.1% on the day Wednesday. So far McGaughy Jr. is in the green, up about 49.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.87.





