Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:51Published
Kim Kardashian West addresses husband Kanye West's mental healthThe TV personality discusses her husband's bi-polar disorder, following a string of erratic tweets.
BBC News
Kim Kardashian speaks out about Kanye West's mental health, asks for 'compassion and empathy'Kim Kardashian spoke out on the importance of caring for those with mental illness amid her husband Kanye West's public battle with bipolar disorder.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West claims he's been 'trying to divorce Kim Kardashian' since 2018
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources