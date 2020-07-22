Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:25s - Published Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder Kim Kardashian West has spoken for the first time about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder after he shared a string of concerning tweets.She said her husband’s words “sometimes do not align with his intentions”.West has said in recent weeks that he is planning to run to become US president and has made claims about his family life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend