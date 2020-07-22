Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West’s bipolar disorder

Global  
 

Kim Kardashian West has spoken for the first time about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder after he shared a string of concerning tweets.She said her husband’s words “sometimes do not align with his intentions”.West has said in recent weeks that he is planning to run to become US president and has made claims about his family life.

Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown [Video]

Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown

On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.' West said that meeting prompted him to seek a divorce from Kim. West called Kris Jenner Kris-Jong-Uhn. Kanye also said he was worth over $5-billion, an unsubstantiated sum.

Kim Kardashian West addresses husband Kanye West's mental health

 The TV personality discusses her husband's bi-polar disorder, following a string of erratic tweets.
Kim Kardashian speaks out about Kanye West's mental health, asks for 'compassion and empathy'

 Kim Kardashian spoke out on the importance of caring for those with mental illness amid her husband Kanye West's public battle with bipolar disorder.
Kanye West claims he's been 'trying to divorce Kim Kardashian' since 2018 [Video]

Kanye West claims he's been 'trying to divorce Kim Kardashian' since 2018

Kanye West has claimed he's been "trying to divorce" his wife Kim Kardashian since 2018.

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder amid erratic...
BREAKING: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Kanye West’s Explosive Twitter Meltdown Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out. The high-profile entertainer has broken her...
Rapper's wife describes him as a 'brilliant but complicated person' as she breaks silence on his...
Kim Kardashian West feels Kanye West has "crossed a line" by airing their "private family matters" during a presidential campaign rally.

According to Kanye West, he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for two years.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown to join Kanye West after the bipolar rap star stunned followers with a bizarre Twitter rant aimed at his wife and her family on Monday night.

