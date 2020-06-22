Global  
 

Video captures drive-by shooting outside of Chicago funeral home that injured 15
Video captures drive-by shooting outside of Chicago funeral home that injured 15

Video captured a mass shooting that injured 15 people after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

