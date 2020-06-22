|
Video captures drive-by shooting outside of Chicago funeral home that injured 15
Video Credit: WGN - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Video captures drive-by shooting outside of Chicago funeral home that injured 15
Video captured a mass shooting that injured 15 people after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.
At least 11 people have been wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side at 6.30pm (local time),...
New Zealand Herald - Published
Just hours after at least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a funeral home on...
FOXNews.com - Published
Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police
[NFA] Passengers in a car opened fire on a crowd of mourners on Chicago's South Side, and some funeral attendees returned fire, leaving at 14 people wounded. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Mother Demands Justice After Girl, 13, Is Killed By Stray Bullet
Amaria Jones had dreams of becoming a lawyer, but those dreams were dashed permanently when she was hit by a stray bullet in her family's West Side home and killed this weekend. CBS 2's Chris Tye..
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:33Published
Mother Devastated After Girl, 13, Is Shot Dead
Amaria Jones was killed this weekend when a bullet went through a window and through a family TV in a West Side home. CBS 2's Chris Tye talked with Amaria's crestfallen mother, Lawanda Jones.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:54Published
