Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Tropical storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

Tropical storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

This morning Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic.

Gonzalo is far offshore but it could eventually move to the lower Caribbean sea by this weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane on Thursday

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest "G" storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record. It is...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NPR



Tweets about this

nolesfan2011

Steen Kirby RT @NPR: Tropical Storm Gonzalo has sustained winds of 50 mph in the Atlantic Ocean — and forecasters expect it to reach hurricane strength… 16 seconds ago

justAfanDavid

david doll RT @severeweatherEU: A Tropical Storm #Gonzalo forms east of the Lesser Antilles today. It will bring a heavy rainfall threat into the Cari… 20 seconds ago

KPW__DC

KPW_DC RT @USATODAY: Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest "G" storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record. https://t.co/ZBaP9e5CsF 6 minutes ago

IJlawyer

PropertyInsuranceClaims Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in central Atlantic | AccuWeather https://t.co/Jmre47UIym 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | July 22 late morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | July 22 late morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:24Published
Tropical Storm Gonzalo special advisory [Video]

Tropical Storm Gonzalo special advisory

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic with winds at 45 MPH moving WNW at 12 MPH.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:02Published
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlanic [Video]

Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlanic

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic breaking the record for the earliest 7th named storm in the Atlantic. The previous record was Gert that formed on July 24th, 2005.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published