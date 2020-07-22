Tropical storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic
This morning Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the Atlantic.
Gonzalo is far offshore but it could eventually move to the lower Caribbean sea by this weekend.
Steen Kirby RT @NPR: Tropical Storm Gonzalo has sustained winds of 50 mph in the Atlantic Ocean — and forecasters expect it to reach hurricane strength… 16 seconds ago
david doll RT @severeweatherEU: A Tropical Storm #Gonzalo forms east of the Lesser Antilles today. It will bring a heavy rainfall threat into the Cari… 20 seconds ago
KPW_DC RT @USATODAY: Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the earliest "G" storm in any Atlantic hurricane season on record. https://t.co/ZBaP9e5CsF 6 minutes ago
PropertyInsuranceClaims Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in central Atlantic | AccuWeather https://t.co/Jmre47UIym 6 minutes ago
Tracking the Tropics | July 22 late morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo special advisoryTropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic with winds at 45 MPH moving WNW at 12 MPH.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the AtlanicTropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic breaking the record for the earliest 7th named storm in the Atlantic. The previous record was Gert that formed on July 24th, 2005.