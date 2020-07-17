WCBI NEWS at 10 - 07/23/2020

Thanks for staying up with us tonight..

Shuffling schedules and re- designing classrooms, local school districts have been making a lot of changes to keep students healthy when they come back to school..

But there's another big challenge - keeping them safe on the ride to and from the schoolhouse// our stephanie poole hops on the bus for the story// the starkville- oktibbeha consolidated school district is mapping transportation plans and things are looking a little different.

Transportation director kelvin gibson says they are going through a checklist before inviting students back on the bus.

" we're going to go through all of the covid-19 recommendations pertaining to the cleanliness and disinfections.

A normal day for us, which isn't normal anymore, a normal day is going is to make sure our buses are already swept clean and disinfected."

Temperatures will be checked before loading and after each ride, a fogger will be used to eliminate germs. " it will cover all the areas of the bus.

Place that we call high tough areas.

Also, we're going to be using hand sanitizers as they load the bus.

We're going to have bus monitors that's going to be passing out masks to keep every one safe."

One of the biggest concerns is 'how' children will be seated.only one child is allowed per seat, however, family members in the same household are able to sit together.

" we will start loading a children here up against the window then will place another child here up against the window.

And will continue to do it throughout the bus as we load and as they reach the school building will start unloading from the front and what that is going to do that's going to continue that space in a safe environment of social distancing on the school bus."

Gibson says over 20 routes are listed for pickup.

He's developing a safe way to get students to their classes.

" that will allow me to actually to consolidate some routes maybe or be creative with the way we transport.

Some areas are a high volume of students in apartment complexes and things like that but that challenge can be met by trying to consolidate some of the routes and really have a defining numbers of students we'll actually be working with."

Reporting in oktibbeha county,stephanie poole, wcbi news.

The district is still doing a head count on how many the district is still doing a head count on how many students will be riding buses// gibson is encouraging parents to keep students at home if they are showing virus symptoms.éé the district will continue to release more details as they are developed.éé take vo off top as if masks weren't enough to worry about - you still need shots!

Schools still require vaccinations from all students.

That's why molina healthcare and access family health services held a vaccine fair today in smithville.

The shots are needed for children to attend school.

Children and their families could sign in here for free immunizations.

We want to make sure all the kids get their vaccinations and are up to date.

I think people actually understand the importance of getting the immunizations and if we don't do that some these diseases are reappearing so it definitely is very important.

The shots were free.

And so were the gifts.

Students received backpacks and $25 gift cards from dollar general.

Families were also provided confirmation of vaccination.

Gfx sot wipe to gfx school supplies are available for starkville students.

Families need to plan to drive through to pick them up.

It's happening saturday in the circle drive at the emerson family school on louisville street.

Victoria king a family specialist with the starkville oktibbeha county school district says making sure students receive school supplies is just as important this year.

This event annually helps parents and the parents are always excited for this event to come around.

So i think this is something they look forward to year round.

Starkville families can drive through on saturday between 10 am and noon.

First look stinger first look thursday night: chance for a few isolated early evening storms then turning clear to partly cloudy.

Light southeasterly winds and lows in the mid to low 70s.

Friday-sunday: partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Highs in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Peak heat indices will be over 100 once again.

Expect some spotty storms each day mainly from late morning through the mid evening.

We're going to keep the chance of rain in the 20-30% range for now.

There were 982 new cases and 13 deaths reported today// but the real strain is being felt in the state's medical centers// there are 950 mississippians hospitalized with the virus// and state leaders are expecting ámanyá of those patients to have extended stays..

The goal of any covid-19 plan from the state has always been to ensure all mississippians who need quality care can get quality care.

But as this crisis drags out and worsens--some of that quality may have to be sacrificed because the space just won't be there.

Courtney ann jackson explains.

Painting a picture of a system under strain--- ummc vice chancellor sharing this graphic today on the current situation.

The opening line stating that the crisis in mississippi is worsening and the outlook for hospitals is "grim".

The plea---"wear a damn mask".

Many of those sentiments echoed in comments from the state hospital association.

"so, hospitals are all being faced with the challenge downstream of where we should have stepped up on the front end and tried to do more to prevent the spread."

The final line---health care is doing its part.

Now do your part.

#please don't make this worse for us.

That tweet being shared by other hospitals and even dr. thomas dobbs.

"hospitals are doing everything they possibly can to help solve this problem.

We need the public's help."

The short term contingency plans include things like asking hospitals to activate surge plans and reserve certain amount of icu space for covid-19 patients.

But what about the long-term plan?

"at some point we may have to open up a ward style location in a non- traditional place like you've seen in other states.

I regret that we're getting to the point where that's getting to a real reality but we're looking at the logistics of doing that and the logistics of staffing that."

Dobbs says it won't just be a new look outside the hospitals but inside them, as well.

"we're going to be sticking patients in every nook and cranny of a hospital while we're standing up that capability.

It's going to be stressful to work in a hospital.

I would want you to thank your neighbors and friends who work in healthcare because it's been tough up to now.

It's about to get even tougher."

Caj wcbi news governor tate reeves anticipates a statewide executive order in the coming days as coronavirus cases continue to surge// the covid crisis is still running on 2 tracks - health and the economy..

There are still millions of people out of work - in fact - 1-point-4 million workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits in the last week.

That's the first increase in weekly claims since march.

And as cbs nancy cordes tells us this comes just days before a 600 dollar-a-week jobless benefit is set to expire.

Roughly 30 million americans are now relying on unemployment checks.

That's one in five us workers, whose finances are suddenly up in the air because of a washington fight.

Why do they have to make a fuss over 600 dollars which means a lot to many working families??

Expanded unemployment benefits -- 600 dollars extra per person per week -- are due to run out at the end of this month.

Unless congress acts, most states will start cutting smaller checks this weekend.

I can't express the level of rage that i have.

In new york, britin foster's benefits will revert to $178 a week.

I can't pay my rent on that.

I can't pay mine and my daughter's phone bill or power bill or car insurance and our internet.

Nat bill passing?

We'll never recover from this if we're all at home watching netflix.

Today, treasury secretary stephen mnuchin proposed a new formula - to give jobless workers 70 percent of their former wages.

If you were making 300 dollars you're not going to get 600 this time.

And that's fair!

Democratic leader chuck schumer.

Would you be open to a middle ground perhaps not renewing the entire 600 dollars in expanded unemployment benefits but something a little lower?

Look at the statistics.

The unemployment insurance that we passed has kept more people out of poverty than just about anything else that's been passed, people need to feed their families.

Tag: at this point it is highly unlikely congress will be able to hammer out a compromise before the deadline.

Republican sources concede tonight that there will likely be a short term lapse in these expanded benefits but that they should return in some form in august.

Nc cbsn capitol hill take developing story stinger the families of some current and former inmates have a message for judges today..

The time does not fit the crime.

At a news conference today in west point, the presidents of the naacp chapters of lowndes, oktibbeha, clay and noxubee counties talked about the need for criminal justice reform.

The naacp is speaking on behalf of many families who want judges in the 16th circuit court district to consider parole recommendations.

They say many sentences are excessive for non- violent crimes..

The sentencing laws in the 90s were so severely harsh and burdensome on people - 60 years for the sale of $20 worth of drugs.

I mean, it's ridiculous.

Now you can't even get that kind of time.

But what has happened is the people who received that time are being left behind.

They're being left behind.

The local chapters say they hope the circuit judges will give parole consideration to people with older sentences.

Stinger wx open summary: unsettled weather will remain in place through tuesday night with scattered rain and storm chances.

A cold front will sweep out the rain and humidity by mid morning wednesday leaving us with sunny and warm weather for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend.

Monday night: areas of showers will continue but gradually diminish in size and scope.

The threat of an isolated tornado should gradually end during the evening hours but we'll just have to monitor radar trends.

Look for a mild night with lows in the mid 70s.

Breezy se winds between 10 and 25 mph.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy with showers lingering first thing in the day.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected to develop as time goes on but that could lead to a few more showers or storms. highs are going to push 90?

With higher heat indices at times.

Winds ssw 10-20 mph.

Tuesday night: a cold front may spark a line of showers and storms after midnight.

While we can't rule out a few isolated strong storms most spots will not experience anything too rough.

Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: any rain chance should move east by mid morning allowing sunnier and less humid conditions to build in on the heels of westerly winds.

Highs top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday night: clear and refreshing.

Lows in the low 60s.

Thursday-monday: mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and dry.

Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with overnight lows mainly in the low to mid 60s.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app summary: the weather pattern will remain pretty much the same through the weekend so plan on more heat, humidity, and spotty storms. rain chances may gradually tick back up by the middle of next week.

A tropical system now in the gulf of mexico is going to move into texas by the weekend and have no bearing on weather here.

Tropical storm gonzalo out in the atlantic will push into the caribbean by early next week so we'll continue to monitor where it goes.

Thursday night: turning clear to partly cloudy.

Light southeasterly winds and lows in the mid to low 70s.

Friday-sunday: partly cloudy, hot, and humid.

Highs in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Peak heat indices will be over 100 once again.

Expect some spotty storms each day mainly from late morning through the mid evening.

We're going to keep the chance of rain in the 20-30% range for now.

Next week: a weak cold front may come down into the region and fall apart.

The end result would be an increased chance of showers and storms tuesday through thursday.

Highs will cool into the upper 80s to around 90 while overnight lows stay in the 70s.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app stinger the high school football tour checks in with a team who wants to make tiger town into átitleá town..

That's coming up a little later in sports... take scott's reentry each year, an estimated 6-point-8 million people in the u.s. donate blood// and right now, baptist memorial golden triangle says its on a low blood supply// we learn more about blood donation in tonights health talk// hi, i'm sandy kilburn, medical technologist and blood bank supervisor at baptist memorial hospital golden triangle.

I want to talk to you some more about blood donation.

Here at baptist golden triangle, we transfuse an average of 215 units of red blood cells every month to an average of 92 patients.

Recipients include cancer patients, sickle cell anemia patients, patients with other types of anemia, surgery and trauma patients and premature or sick newborns.

As you can see, the need is great and a reduction in donor turnout can put the blood supply of our nation, our state and our hospital at a critically low level.

Donating blood is a safe process.

A sterile needle is used only once and then discarded.

Blood donation is a simple four-step process: registration, medical history/mini physical, donation and refreshments.

Every donor is given a mini physical checking the donor's temperature, blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin to ensure it is safe for the donor to give blood.

The actual blood donation typically takes less than ten to twelve minutes.

The average adult has about ten pints of blood in his body.

Roughly one pint of blood is given during the donation.

A healthy donor may baptist will be having a blood drive this friday at the outpatient pavilion conference center from noon until 5// donors will be tested for covid-19 antibodies// stinger the high school football tour checks in tonight with the noxubee county tigers // see the preview, next in sports take sports full we continue the high school football tour with a team that's determined to right last season's wrong to end the year, the noxubee county tigers.

The defending 3a north half champs are on a mission to end this season with a win and the gold ball.

Noxubee county is stop number 32 on the tour!

áá3 sec nat popáá in 2019, the tigers were one win away from brining home the program's 6th state championship!

Now, the team enters the season with one thing in mind "all we talk about is finishing.

We got to the big game last year and didn't come out with the outcome we wanted.

This year, it's all about finishing.

Get to the game.

Finish it."

"we got to comeback more hungry.

We weren't that hungry last year.

We got to comeback more motivated and play as a team."

Teddy young enters his second season as head coach of noxubee with a team that has all the motivation they need to win a state title.

That drive is on full display with their approach to practice.

"bringing a group back where we lost last year's championship, they're hungry this year.

They're at practice working hard.

They're ready for the grind."

"we already know the playbook.

The guys that's coming back.

They're young but a couple of them played last year.

They already know.

We just got to regroup on a couple skill guys.

"we got more leaders, and we already know what to do and how to approach practice and try to get the young guys to work."

Because of the program's winning tradition, players and coaches take pride in being a part of this team.

"i went through the program.

I've seen the great athletes come through.

For me to be part of the next group of great athletes is a big thing for me."

"people that came through, they were good and made it a good tradition.

It's the best program to be a part of."

"i grew up in noxubee so i come to work everyday and try to get better!"

The tigers have to fill the void left by quarterback marlon windham as they head into the season.

"it's gonna be a big loss.

He did a lot of things for us offensively and defensively, but i'm excited about the quarterback room that we have.

Also, about the younger guys we have coming on the defensive side, so it'll be a group effort but i think we'll get the job done."

That group effort is going to be necessary since the defending 3a north champs will receive everyone's best shot.

A position players love that they're in.

"we love pressure.

We love adversity.

It brings out the real team that we got.

We love to take on that."

"they want to win just like we want to win, but we have to comeback more hungry than we were last year."

"everybody in 3a gunning for us because they want to win just like we do.

All we have to do is work harder than everybody else."

Noxubee kicks off its title pursuit hosting shannon september 4th.

With the tigers on the high school football tour.

Chris bolton.

Wcbi sports here's a look at the upcoming stops for any stops that you may have with the tigers on the high school football tour.

Chris bolton.

