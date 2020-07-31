Friends remember Deputy Dylan Pickle

It's never easy to say goodbye.

Especially to a young person with a bright future.

That's why it was an emotional day in monroe county as the community says goodbye to one of its own.

This was the scene in amory as hundreds came out to celebrate the life of dylan pickle.

People lined up along main street waving their flags as the monroe county deputy made his way to his final resting place...and his final call... pickle was killed in the line of duty last friday after being hit by a car while manning a safety checkpoint in hamilton.

Fellow law enforcement....and members of the military came to show their respects.

Those close to pickle call him a hero, and say the service he gave to his community and country will never be forgotten.

" he really deserved this.

He was a genuine person, he would go out on his way for anybody, and to see the turn out and everybody showing him respect, he honestly deserved it."

" i see us as a nation losing respect for people who have given, so it's nice to be able to show my respect for someone like that.

Pickle was also a member of the mississippi national guard.

He was laid to rest at haughton memorial park.

He only had 24 years to leave his mark on his world.

And it's apparent dylan pickle did just that.

The young deputy made a huge impression on folks.

Wcbi's allie martin talks with a fellow deputy and a friend of the fallen young man... "dylan pickle was the best of us, you can go your entire life, may only meet one or two people that every single person who meets that person likes, that was dylan."

Oktibbeha county deputy drew jones was in the same national guard unit as dylan.

Both were selected for a 20 man personal security detail in syria because of their experience with law enforcement agencies.

Jones remembers his friend as a tireless soldier.

1 43 "some days we ran missions 7 days a week, somedays every other day, normal people, get tired and worn out and maybe complain.

Dylan never complained, he was never one to shy away from hard work."

After returning from the middle east, dylan used gi bill money to put himself through the police academy in moorhead.

The two men stayed in touch and jones tried to get him to apply in oktibbeha county.

4;11 "i may have begged him to apply, we had an opening at the same time he was at the academy, i even told him, don't know if my wife knew, he could live with us until we found him a place to stay, he said he's from monroe county, this is his home and this is where he always wanted to work."

Lieutenant david mitchell also saw that commitment to dylan's community.

Mitchell is called 'dad' by those on shift a at the monroe county sheriff's department, that's was dylan's time to work.

Mitchell remembers the 24- year-old new deputy always preparing for the chance to go out on patrol and was prepared for his new assignment.

5 44 "when he was working court and doing transport, when they didn't have any of those duties to do, he would work patrol.

Even on our night shift, he wasn't paid or anything, he would call and say, 'hey, can i come out and work with you tonight.'

Mitchell says shift a is like a family.

It's that family spirit he remembers in his last conversation with dylan.

3 30 "every saturday night, our shift has a pre- shift meal.

We usually meet 30 minutes before, this night, he was a few minutes late, i was picking on him about being late, he sat down, ordered fish and i made the comment, 'the fish will be swimming after awhile, he said, it's ok, you will let me go home boss man, i wish i could go back to that time, i put my arm around him and said, no, not letting you go home, i wish i could put my arm around him one more time."

In monroe county.

Allie martin.

Wcbi news