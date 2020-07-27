Deputies Mourn

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the 24 year old deputy.

Those words of encouragement are from family, friends and strangers.

Today, monroe county law enforcement tell our allie martin about the young man who was seeing his dream come true.

Deputy dylan pickle had worked with the monroe county sheriff's department since 2016.

He started out as a corrections officer, but his ultimate goal was to patrol the streets.

The sheriff and others who worked with the deputy say he was finally living and realizing his lifelong dream.

Captain scotty clark says this photo, on his wall captures the spirit of deputy dylan pickle.

"he was a character captain clark says deputy pickle knew how to lighten the mood at just the right time, but took his job seriously all the time.

Clark says pickle gave one hundred percent from the time he was hired as a corrections officer in 2016.

He took a break when he was deployed with the national guard to syria, and when he returned, he was back at the sheriff's department.

He became a daytime supervisor, and eventually worked his way into a transport job.

Pickle paid his way through the police academy in moorhead, and landed a spot as a deputy.

It was his dream job.

"even as a little kid he pickle had just completed the field training officer program, and was ready to be on the streets on his own.

"dylan was a go getter, he came to work, "you can second guess, the sheriff and others who worked alongside deputy pickle know the days, weeks and months ahead will be tough, but they also know the community m 17 loved so much will be there through prayer and support.

