One To Watch: Surfaces & Trevor Daniel

Surfaces members Colin Padalecki and Forrest Frank were first introduced to each other on SoundCloud.

From there, the Texas duo came up with their fusion track "Sunday Best" which became huge on TikTok.

Speaking with ET Canada, they share what life has been like since blowing up on the popular app.

Plus, Trevor Daniel opens up about the remix of his single "Past Life" featuring Selena Gomez.