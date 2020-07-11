Global  
 

Clara's Heart movie (1988) - Clip with Neil Patrick Harris and Whoopi Goldberg
Clara's Heart movie (1988) - Clip with Neil Patrick Harris and Whoopi Goldberg

Clara's Heart movie (1988) - Clip with Neil Patrick Harris and Whoopi Goldberg

Clara's Heart movie (1988) - Clip - Plot synopsis: David Hart (Neil Patrick Harris) is a preteen as disillusioned as a 40-year-old and as vulnerable as a 5-year-old.

The death of his baby sister and his parents’ subsequent separation have left him despairing and lonely.

But he’s about to discover all the love he needs in Clara’s Heart.

Whoopi Goldberg recaptures the triumph and joy of her award-winning portrayal of Celie in The Color Purple, starring as savvy Jamaican housekeeper Clara Mayfield.

When Clara first enters the Harts’ luxurious suburban Baltimore home, David views her as an interloper and a threat.

But Clara’s unshakable dignity and bounteous humor act like sunshine on the tight bud of David’s soul.

Director: Robert Mulligan Writers: Joseph Olshan, Mark Medoff Stars: Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Ontkean, Kathleen Quinlan Genre: Drama

