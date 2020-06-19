Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team

|
|
Championship: West Brom's Slaven Bilic says 'nothing wrong' with nerves in season climaxWest Brom's Slaven Bilic says any nerves can be used positively as the Championship season reaches its penultimate round.
West Brom promoted to Premier League with draw against QPRWest Bromwich Albion are promoted to the Premier League despite being held to a draw by QPR at The Hawthorns.
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Championship: Leeds United promoted to Premier League after 16-year absenceLeeds United are back in the Premier League after 16 years away as West Brom's defeat by Huddersfield seals promotion.
Professional windsurfing returns with event in Croatia
COVID-19 travel: Huge traffic jams to enter Croatia despite record number of new infections
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy
Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
Liverpool Premier League trophy lift: Special ceremony to mark successLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy to seal the club's first top-flight triumph for 30 years.
West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish
