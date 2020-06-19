Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:44s - Published Slaven Bilic: I am as proud to be promoted with West Bromwich as managing Croatian national team West Bromwich manager Slaven Bilic says he was as proud to be promoted to the Premier League with his current team as he was to manage his national team of Croatia for six years. 0

