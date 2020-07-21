State representative announces legislation to repeal HB-6 after arrest of House speaker Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:57s - Published 5 minutes ago State representative announces legislation to repeal HB-6 after arrest of House speaker Ohio State Senator Speak Sean J. O’Brien (D-Bazetta) held a news conference Wednesday to announce that he is introducing legislation to repeal House Bill 6. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE BY 2021.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Trucker jay State representative announces legislation to repeal HB-6 after arrest of House speaker https://t.co/2h7yh7AKGE Th… https://t.co/FD7zPiUaBR 50 minutes ago lisa witham Rep. announces bill to repeal HB-6 in wake of corruption probe https://t.co/gYoPCbWL0q 4 hours ago K W G News 5 Cleveland: State representative announces legislation to repeal HB-6 after arrest of House speaker.… https://t.co/aXbDeZGPm5 5 hours ago Reform Austin State Rep. @CesarJBlanco has announced his intent to refile military sexual assault legislation as part of an omnib… https://t.co/IHZrKXc5no 8 hours ago