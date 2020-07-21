State representative announces legislation to repeal HB-6 after arrest of House speaker
Ohio State Senator Sean J.
O’Brien (D-Bazetta) held a news conference Wednesday to announce that he is introducing legislation to repeal House Bill 6.
'This is a sad day for Ohio': State politicians react to Speaker Householder's arrestOhio politicians had some choice words for Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder following his was arrest Tuesday morning on racketeering charges in connection with the multi-million dollar taxpayer..