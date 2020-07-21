Global  
 

State representative announces legislation to repeal HB-6 after arrest of House speaker
Ohio State Senator Speak Sean J.

O’Brien (D-Bazetta) held a news conference Wednesday to announce that he is introducing legislation to repeal House Bill 6.

