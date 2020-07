Back-to-school supply drive

There's still one more hour to give to students and their families who may need the extra-help for school supplies.

TO SCHOOL DRIVETHERE'S STILL ONE MORE HOUR TOGIVE TO STUDENTS AND THEIRFAMILIES WHO MAY NEED THE EXTRAHELP FOR SCHOOLSUPPLIES.23ABC'S BAYNE FRONEY IS LIVEFROM SOUTHWESTBAKERSFIELD SHE JOINS US FROMTHE UNITED WAY OFFICE PARKINGLOT WHERE VOLUNTEERS AREWAITING FOR YOUR DONATIONS..BAYNE?YES THESE VOLUNTEERS YOU SEEBEHIND ME HAVE BEEN HERESINCE 6 AM THIS MORNING.

ANDTHESE ARE THE DONATIONS WERECEIVED SO FAR, BUT MORE ISNEEDED LIKE JESS JUST MENTIONEDWE'LL BE HERE FOR ANOTHER HOUR23ABC PARTNERED WITH THE UNITEDWAY FOR A BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVEASKING FOR SCHOOL SUPPLYDONATIONS FROM THE COMMUNITY."PEOPLE CAN COME BY, BRING ABACKPACK, BRING SOME SCHOOLSUPPLIES THAT YOU WOULD HAVENORMALLY GOTTEN FOR SOMEBODYELSE, BUY AN EXTRA ONE AND YOUCAN DROP ITOFF.

THERE IS A HIGH NEED, WHEREKIDS, INSTEAD OF STARTING SCHOOLIN THECLASSROOM, THEY'LL BE NEEDINGTHESE ITEMS BECAUSE THEY WILL BESTARTING ATHOME."WEDNESDAY, UNITED WAY DEDICATEDTHEIR PARKING LOT AS THEDONATION SITE , COLLECTING FROMDEDICATED THEIR PARKING LOT ASTHE DONATION SITE , COLLECTINGFROM KERN COUNTY RESIDENTS WHOCOULD SPAREEXTRA SCHOOL SUPPLIES."WE'VE GOT PEOPLE COMING BY,THEY AREDROPPING OFF THE ITEMS THAT THEYHAVE FROM BACKPACKS TOBINDERS, RULERS, AND EVERYTHINGIN BETWEEN."UNITED WAY AND 23ABC ARE ASKINGFOR THE COMMUNITIES HELP TOREACH A GOAL."OUR GOAL IS TO REACH 3,000KIDS, SOWE ARE ASKING FOR DONATIONS,PHYSICAL SUPPLIES AND MONETARYDONATIONS."UNITED WAY WILL BE OUT HEREUNTIL 6 PM, SO YOU STILL HAVETIME IF YOU WANT TO COME DOWNAND SUPPORT THE BACK TO SCHOOLDRIVEIF YOU CAN'T MAKE IT OUT HEREYOU CAN STILL DONATE MONEY THATWILLGO TO PURCHASE OF SCHOOLSUPPLIES YOU CAN FIND A LINKON OUR WEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOTCOM.

IN BAKERSFIELD, I'M BAYNEFRONEY, 23ABC, CONNECTING YOU