London hosts first premiere during pandemic, showcases actress Terri Dwyer's film 'Break'

London hosted its first movie premiere during the pandemic by showcasing actress Terri Dwyer's latest film "Break." The event took place Wednesday in a temporary drive-in cinema outside the Brent Cross Shopping Center.

(July 22) "Break" is produced by original Hollyoaks actress Dwyer.

Dwyer was joined on the red carpet by Danielle Mason and Georgia Harrison and Helen Lederer, among others.