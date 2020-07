'Difficult for West Brom when fans arrived' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:17s - Published 2 minutes ago 'Difficult for West Brom when fans arrived' West Brom were left with a difficult situation when fans arrives following their promotion to the Premier League, Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier League



West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League. Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park. Players emerged into the other part of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 5 hours ago