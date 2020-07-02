Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Laura Marling shortlisted for Mercury Prize

Dua Lipa Brown Hair Back "By Popular Demand"



It looks like nothing can get Dua Lipa off the hair transformation train this year. Yes, folks, the Future Nostalgia singer has debuted her third major hair change her this year, and this time around, her followers chose it. Before diving into the details of her new look, it's worth pointing out that Lipa has proved to be a beauty chameleon time and time again. Now, the singer has finally decided to go back to her natural dark hair-color with a little help from her followers.

