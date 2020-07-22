Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion

Hundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away.

Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff on an open-top bus and fans let off fireworks in celebration of their Championship title win.

Leeds' defender Gaetano Berardi is also heard saying he feels "f***ing great" after asked how he felt achieving promotion.

Beradi tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his last game meaning he will miss nine months with the injury and is likely not be given a new contract.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Leeds United promotion scenes with the lads lifting the trophy on an open bus after winning the league.

Best night of my life."