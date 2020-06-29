Global  
 

PM: Merits of the Union shown through Covid outbreak
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the coronavirus crisis has proven the "merits of the Union" during a visit to Orkney today.

Asked about a possible second Scottish independence vote, Mr Johnson added that the Union was a "fantastically strong institution" and that a "once in a generation" referendum had already been held in 2014.

Report by Connerv.

