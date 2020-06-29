PM: Merits of the Union shown through Covid outbreak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the coronavirus crisis has proven the "merits of the Union" during a visit to Orkney today.

Asked about a possible second Scottish independence vote, Mr Johnson added that the Union was a "fantastically strong institution" and that a "once in a generation" referendum had already been held in 2014.

Report by Connerv.

