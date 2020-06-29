PM: Merits of the Union shown through Covid outbreak

|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:01Published
Brexit trade deal 'unlikely', Michel Barnier warns Boris JohnsonA Brexit trade deal is now looking "unlikely" because of British intransigence on key issues, the EU's chief negotiator has warned.
Independent
'Astonishing': Sadiq Khan says Boris Johnson has not spoken to him for monthsSadiq Khan has accused the prime minister of not having spoken to him for months during the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent
Boris Johnson's first year in polling: From dizzying heights to damning lowsAfter dragging the numbers up from where Theresa May left them, the prime minister has let them plunge again
Independent
Union (American Civil War) United States' national government during the American Civil War
Someone Tore Down a Union Army Statue in Saratoga Springs. Why?The monument in a New York park was dedicated to men who volunteered to fight for the Union during the Civil War. It is unclear who toppled it, and for what..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor owner files for bankruptcy protection due to COVID-19, closing all Catherines storesAscena Retail Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to close all Catherines stores and a significant number of Justice stores.
USATODAY.com
Rookie middlemen muddle the government's effort to buy coronavirus suppliesIn search for COVID face masks, PPE and supplies, the government turned to rookie middlemen. Lawsuits, canceled orders and finger pointing followed.
USATODAY.com
Covid-19: Conducting exams in varsities in MCQs format not feasible alternative, say academiciansConducting exams in universities in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format in view of Covid-19 pandemic is not a feasible alternative as it cannot test..
IndiaTimes
Orkney Archipelago, county and council area in northern Scotland
Facebook American online social networking service
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at court
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:17Published
Starmer: Public must follow guidance on masks
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02Published
China launches its most ambitious space mission yet to Mars
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:54Published
