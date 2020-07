At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits As Accurate As Doctor's Office

At-home nasal swab-based tests for COVID-19 are effective and have a high rate of accuracy.

The at-home kits correctly identify 80% of people with the virus and 98% of those who don't have it.

The impressive results suggest the kits are as effective as testing platforms offered in hospitals, clinics, and doctors' offices.

The U.S. FDA first awarded an emergency use authorization for an at-home COVID-19 testing kit in May.