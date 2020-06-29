Global  
 

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier

“By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes a trade agreement - at this point - unlikely,” Michel Barnier said.View on euronews

Brexit: UK’s position makes trade deal ‘unlikely’, says Barnier

 The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break deadlock on the level playing field and..
Michel Barnier: Free trade deal with UK unlikely [Video]

Michel Barnier: Free trade deal with UK unlikely

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier says a free trade deal with the UK is unlikely with clear divisions on fisheries and a level-playing field.

Brexit: Trade deal some way off, say UK and EU

 But both sides say they believed an agreement was still possible before December's deadline.
Brexit trade deal 'unlikely', Michel Barnier warns Boris Johnson

 A Brexit trade deal is now looking "unlikely" because of British intransigence on key issues, the EU's chief negotiator has warned.
Brexit trade deal appears 'unlikely,' says EU's Michel Barnier

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says Britain has failed to engage, with...
Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely' [Video]

Barnier believes Brexit trade deal 'unlikely'

The EU's Chief Negotiator has confirmed the UK's current stance on a number of issues mean a deal at this point is "unlikely".

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator arrives at Downing Street ahead of a private dinner with his UK counterpart.

Post-Brexit trade: Row over state aid as face-to-face talks resume in Brussels [Video]

Post-Brexit trade: Row over state aid as face-to-face talks resume in Brussels

Post-Brexit trade: Row over state aid as face-to-face talks resume in Brussels

