Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator
Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:42Published
Fish on the menu as EU's Michel Barnier dines at Downing StreetFishing access for EU fleets also point of discussion
Independent
Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talksThe EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London on Tuesday for talks with his UK counterpart David Frost. Last week, discussions between..
WorldNews
10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government
Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:50Published
Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:00Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Brexit briefing: 174 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to reject place on EU's vaccine scheme'The government walking away from this EU deal just smacks of ideological dogma'
Independent
15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
VW can face dieselgate claims where cars bought
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
MEPs approve contentious road transport reform which fuelled east-west tensions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:35Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Brexit talks round breaks up after just a day and a half as 'significant divergences' derail progressEuropean Commission urges businesses to prepare for rough break with UK
Independent
UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published
Brexit briefing: 175 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Boris Johnson news – live: Brexit plans could face international legal challenge, letter reveals, as Sunak admits UK entering 'very significant recession'Follow all the latest developments
Independent
Downing Street Street in London, England
Culture Secretary: Work out to help out
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Long-delayed report into Russian influence on UK politics could soon be cleared for publicationDowning Street has approved list of nominees for membership of Westminster committee which scrutinises work of security and intelligence agencies
Independent
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:50Published
Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of economic update
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:24Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources