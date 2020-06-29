Global  
 

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator arrives at Downing Street ahead of a private dinner with his UK counterpart.

Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in Downing Street

The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in 10 Downing Street ahead of an informal meeting over dinner with his UK counterpart David Frost. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

Fish on the menu as EU's Michel Barnier dines at Downing Street

 Fishing access for EU fleets also point of discussion
Independent

Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talks

 The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London on Tuesday for talks with his UK counterpart David Frost. Last week, discussions between..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS [Video]

Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Boris Johnson applauded the NHS to celebrate its 72nd anniversary. The Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street as part of the nationwide clap. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims [Video]

Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims

A candle was places outside of 10 Downing street this evening as part of a nationwide memorial to remember all those we have lost to Covid-19. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Brexit briefing: 174 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 174 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson to reject place on EU's vaccine scheme

 'The government walking away from this EU deal just smacks of ideological dogma'
Independent
15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA [Video]

15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA

The official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava informed that 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. Anurag Srivastava said, "The 15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on 15 July. It will be co-chaired by Prime Minister, President of European Council and President of European Commission. The summit will review India-EU cooperation, also expected to discuss developments around COVID."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
VW can face dieselgate claims where cars bought [Video]

VW can face dieselgate claims where cars bought

EU consumers should be able to sue Volkswagen in their national courts if they have bought cars with emission cheat devices installed, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
MEPs approve contentious road transport reform which fuelled east-west tensions [Video]

MEPs approve contentious road transport reform which fuelled east-west tensions

The mobility package fuelled tensions within the European Union for three years, but its adoption by MEPs may calm a longstanding debate on working conditions for hauliers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:35Published

Brexit talks round breaks up after just a day and a half as 'significant divergences' derail progress

 European Commission urges businesses to prepare for rough break with UK
Independent
UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland [Video]

UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland

Growing backing for Scotland's leader and disapproval of Brexit are driving renewed support for independence from the UK.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:45Published
Brexit briefing: 175 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 175 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Culture Secretary: Work out to help out [Video]

Culture Secretary: Work out to help out

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden deployed a new slogan in the coronavirus fight, saying it is now time to “work out to help out”.He told the Downing Street press conference: “I’m really urging people to get out there and to play their part: buy the tickets for outdoor plays and musical recitals, get to your local gallery and support your local businesses.“Our fight began with a collective effort and I really hope it will end with one. At the beginning we all stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives, now the British public has a new part to play. It’s time to eat out to help out, to enjoy the arts to help out and to work out to help out.“It’s over to all of you to help the country recover safely.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Long-delayed report into Russian influence on UK politics could soon be cleared for publication

 Downing Street has approved list of nominees for membership of Westminster committee which scrutinises work of security and intelligence agencies
Independent
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Boris Johnson has departed from Downing Street ahead of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons and this afternoon’s economic statement by the chancellor. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of economic update [Video]

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street ahead of economic update

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has departed from 11 Downing Street this morning, ahead of his economic update to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published

