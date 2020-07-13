Global  
 

SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20
Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

SHAMELESS Actor Jeremy Allen White; Tesla To Build Austin Gigafactory | Digital Trends Live 7.23.20

On Digital Trends Live today: we're joined by SHAMELESS actor Jeremy Allen White discussing his indie thriller THE RENTAL; Editor Rick Marshall joins for Reel News, breaking down what's happening in Hollywood and what you should be streaming this weekend; Drew Prindle has more ROBOTS EVERYWHERE this time looking at the military's use of automatons; In the news: Twitter provides some insight into its high-profile hacks last week; Congress has called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify along with other tech titans next week; Facebook now lets you livestream your video calls; Elon Musk announced that Tesla will be building its next Gigafactory in Austin, Texas; Plex is now offering 80 free, ad-supported live TV channels; China successfully launched a rocket to Mars, carrying an orbiter, lander, and rover.

