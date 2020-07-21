Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC



Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation. A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an '[expletive]-ing [expletive].' Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez outside the House steps and sparked a conversation about her position on unemployment and crime in New York City.

