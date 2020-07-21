Global  
 

Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated on the floor of the House of Representatives the profane insult that Republican colleague Ted Yoho applied to her on the Capitol steps, adding that it was not just an insult to her but to all women.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez moves to stop US military using Twitch for recruitment

 Things are all quiet on the US Army Esports Twitch channel - for now - after several weeks of backlash and damaging headlines. The US Army, Navy and Air Force..
WorldNews

AOC Upbraids Republican Ted Yoho After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting Her

 Representative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com

Ocasio-Cortez Upbraids Republican After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting Her

 Representative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com

Rep. Yoho apologizes for 'abrupt manner' of talk with Ocasio-Cortez, denies calling her vulgar term

 "It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does mean we should be disrespectful," Yoho said. AOC said Yoho is "refusing..
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus bill

 In a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include..
WorldNews

Senate Republicans back more stimulus checks, money to schools in new pandemic aid proposal

 The Senate GOP coronavirus relief package is seen as a starting point in negotiations with Democrats who have passed their own plan in the House.
USATODAY.com

Red vs. Red in Texas, With Republicans Battling One Another After Mask Order

 The virus has heightened long-simmering friction in the largest Republican-led state in the country, with Gov. Greg Abbott under attack from within his own..
NYTimes.com

Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...

 Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald..
WorldNews

Ted Yoho Ted Yoho U.S. Representative from Florida

Ocasio-Cortez Embraces a Republican’s Insult

 Representative Ted Yoho reportedly approached Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol, calling her “disgusting” for her policies..
NYTimes.com
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC [Video]

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Monday. According to CNN, Yoho cursed Ocasio-Cortez as he walked away from their conversation. A reporter from The Hill overheard the exchange, and says Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez an '[expletive]-ing [expletive].' Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez outside the House steps and sparked a conversation about her position on unemployment and crime in New York City.

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'

 The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews

House lawmakers pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis

 House lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle remembered Rep. John Lewis, who died last Friday, as the "conscience of the Congress." (July 22)
 
USATODAY.com

House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From U.S. Capitol

 The bipartisan vote to banish the statues from display was the latest step in a nationwide push to remove historical symbols of racism and oppression from public..
NYTimes.com

45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Venkaiah Naidu urges them to uphold rules

 Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules..
IndiaTimes

