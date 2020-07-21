Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

|
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez moves to stop US military using Twitch for recruitmentThings are all quiet on the US Army Esports Twitch channel - for now - after several weeks of backlash and damaging headlines. The US Army, Navy and Air Force..
WorldNews
AOC Upbraids Republican Ted Yoho After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting HerRepresentative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com
NYTimes.com
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus billIn a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include..
WorldNews
Senate Republicans back more stimulus checks, money to schools in new pandemic aid proposalThe Senate GOP coronavirus relief package is seen as a starting point in negotiations with Democrats who have passed their own plan in the House.
USATODAY.com
Red vs. Red in Texas, With Republicans Battling One Another After Mask OrderThe virus has heightened long-simmering friction in the largest Republican-led state in the country, with Gov. Greg Abbott under attack from within his own..
NYTimes.com
Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald..
WorldNews
Ted Yoho U.S. Representative from Florida
Ocasio-Cortez Embraces a Republican’s InsultRepresentative Ted Yoho reportedly approached Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol, calling her “disgusting” for her policies..
NYTimes.com
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
WorldNews
House lawmakers pay tribute to Rep. John LewisHouse lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle remembered Rep. John Lewis, who died last Friday, as the "conscience of the Congress." (July 22)
USATODAY.com
House Votes to Remove Confederate Statues From U.S. CapitolThe bipartisan vote to banish the statues from display was the latest step in a nationwide push to remove historical symbols of racism and oppression from public..
NYTimes.com
45 newly-elected RS members take oath; Venkaiah Naidu urges them to uphold rulesRajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged 45 newly-elected members of the House who took oath on Wednesday not to fall prey to disruptions and to uphold rules..
IndiaTimes
