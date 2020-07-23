U.S. Representative Ocasio-Cortez Gives Remarks After Being Accosted by G.O.P. Lawmaker Ted Yoho Video Credit: The New Yorker - Duration: 04:52s - Published 16 seconds ago U.S. Representative Ocasio-Cortez Gives Remarks After Being Accosted by G.O.P. Lawmaker Ted Yoho In a speech on the House floor, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Ted Yoho’s profane slur on the Capitol steps is part of a larger problem faced by all women. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [chirpy music]- [Woman] For what purposedoes the gentlewomanfrom New York seek recognition?- Representative Yoho puthis finger in my face.He called me disgusting.He called me crazy.He called me out of my mind.There were reporters in the frontof the Capitol, and in front of reporters,representative Yoho called me,and I quote, "A fucking bitch."These are the wordsthat representative Yoho leviedagainst a Congresswoman.The Congresswoman that not only representsNew York's 14th congressional district,but every Congresswoman and every womanin this country.Because all of us havehad to deal with this,in some form, some way, some shape,at some point in our lives.And I wanna be clearthat representative Yoho's commentswere not deeply hurtful,or piercing to me.Because I have worked a working class job.I have waited tables in restaurants.I have ridden the subway.I have walked thestreets, in New York city.And this kind of language is not new.I have encountered wordsuttered by Mr. Yoho,and men uttering thesame words as Mr. Yoho,while I was being harassed in restaurants.I have tossed men out of bars,that have used language like Mr. Yoho's.This is not new.And that is the problem.This issue is not about one incident.It is cultural.It is a culture of lack of impunity,of accepting a violence,and violent language against women.An entire structure ofpower that supports that.When I was reflecting on this,I honestly thoughtthat I was just gonnapack it up, and go home.It's just another day, right?But then yesterday, Representative Yohodecided to come to the floorof the House of Representatives,and make excuses for his behavior.And that, I could not let go.I could not allow my nieces,I could not allow the little girlsthat I go home to.I could not allow victimsof verbal abuse, and worse, to see that,to see that excuse,and to see our Congress accept itas legitimate, andaccept it as an apology.And I will not stay up late at night,waiting for an apologyfrom a man who has no remorseover calling womenand using abusive language towards women.But what I do have issuewith, is using women,our wives, and daughters,as shields, and excuses,for poor behavior.Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wifeand two daughters.I am two years youngerthan Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter.I am someone's daughter too.My father, thankfully, is not alive,to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter.My mother got to see Mr. Yoho's disrespecton the floor of this house,towards me, on television.And I am here, because Ihave to show my parentsthat I am their daughter,and that they did not raise meto accept abuse from men.Having a daughter doesnot make a man decent.Having a wife does not make a decent man.Treating people with dignity and respectmakes a decent man.And when a decent man messes up,as we all are bound to do,he tries his best, and does apologize.Not to save face, not to win a vote,he apologizes, genuinely, to repairand acknowledge the harm done,so that we can all move on.





