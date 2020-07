AOC responds to Yoho: 'Stop using women as shields for bad behaviour' | Oneindia News

Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez gave a speech that called out rampant misogyny in lawmakers of the US, and particularly in the members of the Republican Party.

She addressed the House of Representatives and narrated an incident when Florida representative Ted Yoho had "put his finger in" her face and called her "disgusting, crazy and out of her mind".

Later, he also called her a 'fu**ing b**ch' in front of reporters and then made 'excuses'.

#AOCspeech #TedYoho #AOCresponse