Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers passionate speech
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:58s - Published
New York representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is speaking out about a heated exchange she had with Florida representative Ted Yoho.

She says he called her disgusting for suggesting that rising crime is linked to poverty.

