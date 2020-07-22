AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur

|
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Ocasio-Cortez slams GOP lawmaker for vulgar insult
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 03:09Published
GOP lawmakers begin push to repeal Ohio energy billHouse Republicans on Thursday launched an effort to repeal a nuclear bailout law and "sanitize" legislative activity as a bribery scandal unfolds over the law's..
USATODAY.com
Trump talks coronavirus, arms control in phone call with PutinPresident TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests..
WorldNews
0casio-Cortez assails men's abusive treatmentRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's objections to a Republican lawmaker's verbal assault on her expanded Thursday as she and other Democrats have taken to the House..
USATODAY.com
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounces 'sexist slur by congressman'"I am someone's daughter," says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following a heated exchange with a colleague.
BBC News
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:02Published
Ted Yoho U.S. Representative from Florida
AOC Upbraids Republican Ted Yoho After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting HerRepresentative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com
Ocasio-Cortez Upbraids Republican After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting HerRepresentative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden Promises US Return to World CooperationDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised a return to U.S. cooperation in its international relations, while accusing President Donald Trump of..
WorldNews
Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
