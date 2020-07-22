Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:09s - Published
AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur

AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur

U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated a profane gender-based slur that she accused her Republican colleague Ted Yoho of using towards her earlier this week.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Ocasio-Cortez slams GOP lawmaker for vulgar insult [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez slams GOP lawmaker for vulgar insult

U.S. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated a profane gender-based slur that she accused her Republican colleague Ted Yoho of using towards her earlier this week. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:09Published

GOP lawmakers begin push to repeal Ohio energy bill

 House Republicans on Thursday launched an effort to repeal a nuclear bailout law and "sanitize" legislative activity as a bribery scandal unfolds over the law's..
USATODAY.com

Trump talks coronavirus, arms control in phone call with Putin

 President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests..
WorldNews

0casio-Cortez assails men's abusive treatment

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's objections to a Republican lawmaker's verbal assault on her expanded Thursday as she and other Democrats have taken to the House..
USATODAY.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounces 'sexist slur by congressman'

 "I am someone's daughter," says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following a heated exchange with a colleague.
BBC News
Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter' [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez to GOP lawmaker: 'I am someone's daughter'

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday repeated on the floor of the House of Representatives the profane insult that Republican colleague Ted Yoho applied to her on the Capitol steps, adding that it was not just an insult to her but to all women.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:02Published

Ted Yoho Ted Yoho U.S. Representative from Florida

AOC Upbraids Republican Ted Yoho After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting Her

 Representative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com

Ocasio-Cortez Upbraids Republican After He Denies Vulgarly Insulting Her

 Representative Ted Yoho apologized for the tone of a run-in with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but denied calling her a misogynistic pair of..
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden Promises US Return to World Cooperation

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised a return to U.S. cooperation in its international relations, while accusing President Donald Trump of..
WorldNews
Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief [Video]

Democrats reject 'piecemeal' approach to coronavirus relief

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, shut down the idea of passing a temporary extension of expanded unemployment benefits separate from a larger coronavirus relief package, telling reporters on Thursday that they do not want to pass measures piecemeal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AOC says Republican colleague called her profane, sexist slur

AOC says Republican colleague called her profane, sexist slur "In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, 'a f**king b***h,'" Rep....
Jerusalem Post - Published


Tweets about this

myptstella

Carolyn Sullivan RT @Reuters: WARNING: CONTAINS PROFANITY Representative @AOC calls out her Republican colleague Ted Yoho for using a profane gender-based s… 4 seconds ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV AOC says GOP colleague called her profane slur https://t.co/oJ7XrdwDJT https://t.co/TbpHQAdD1B 3 minutes ago

ruthgarciaorte

Colibri RT @Reuters: WARNING: CONTAINS PROFANITY Representative @AOC repeated an accusation that her Republican colleague Ted Yoho used a profane g… 3 minutes ago