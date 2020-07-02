TikTok star Addison Rae opens up about body-shamers: 'It can be really hard'

With more than 51 million followers on TikTok, Addison Rae — whose real name is Addison Easterling — is no stranger to the spotlight.Unfortunately, though, with fame comes scrutiny, and this is something the 19-year-old is still getting used to.Easterling often uses her social media platforms to speak out against her trolls and body-shamers.In April, for instance, she took to Twitter to clap back at people “talking negatively about [her] body and weight,” emphasizing that those comments are “hurtful”.“It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp calling me ‘a whale’ and saying ‘she’s fat now’” she said.“I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!!”.If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments.

You are perfect”.In her recent interview with Us Weekly, Easterling noted that she’s “learned a lot” since rising to fame on TikTok.

“I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me”