Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged Less than four months after going public with their relationship, Lovato and Ehrich have announced their engagement.

The former ‘Young and the Restless’ actor reportedly popped the question to Lovato on Wednesday in Malibu, California.

Lovato shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that show the happy couple just moments after she said yes.

Demi Lovato, via Instagram She went on to express her love for Ehrich, saying she is “ecstatic” to start a family and life with him.

Demi Lovato, via Instagram Ehrich also expressed his excitement in a post, saying Lovato was “everything [he] could ever dream of.” Max Ehrich, via Instagram

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Celebrate Their Engagement at Nobu!

Demi Lovato is stepping out for the first time as an engaged woman! The 27-year-old singer and her...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsJust Jared JrLainey GossipSeattle TimesIndiaTimesAceShowbiz


Demi Lovato announces engagement to Max Ehrich with emotional tribute, breaking a million queer hearts in the process

Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich and is “ecstatic to start a family and life with”...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipBollywood LifeBillboard.com


Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is cool--and engaged--for the summer! The 27-year-old pop star announced boyfriend Max...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrLainey GossipSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comIndiaTimesBillboard.comAceShowbiz



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato thanks everyone for 'supporting her happiness' after engagement announcement [Video]

Demi Lovato thanks everyone for 'supporting her happiness' after engagement announcement

Demi Lovato is over the moon that everyone is "supporting" her "happiness" after she got engaged to Max Ehrich.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Who exactly is Demi Lovato's soap actor fiancé Max Ehrich? [Video]

Who exactly is Demi Lovato's soap actor fiancé Max Ehrich?

Everything to know about Demi Lovato's fellow Disney-star fiancé Max Ehrich.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
Demi Lovato engaged to actor Max Ehrich [Video]

Demi Lovato engaged to actor Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is engaged to actor Max Ehrich.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published