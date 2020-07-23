Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged Less than four months after going public with their relationship, Lovato and Ehrich have announced their engagement.

The former ‘Young and the Restless’ actor reportedly popped the question to Lovato on Wednesday in Malibu, California.

Lovato shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that show the happy couple just moments after she said yes.

Demi Lovato, via Instagram She went on to express her love for Ehrich, saying she is “ecstatic” to start a family and life with him.

Demi Lovato, via Instagram Ehrich also expressed his excitement in a post, saying Lovato was “everything [he] could ever dream of.” Max Ehrich, via Instagram