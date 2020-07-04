Global  
 

Daily Download: Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Daily Download: Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich

Daily Download: Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is getting ready to walk down the aisle!

The singer announced on Instagram that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Max Ehrich.

Plus, One Direction celebrates the 10-year anniversary of being formed on "The X Factor U.K.".

