Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has admitted it is "really unlikely" the British rockers will ever go on tour again, but he admitted they were keen to perform more shows shortly after their 2007 reunion gig.

Jimmy Page : It's really unlikely Led Zeppelin will tour again

The Rolling Stones drop unreleased gem Scarlet featuring Jimmy Page The Rolling Stones have served up a previously unheard track called 'Scarlett' featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The Rolling Stones on Wednesday released a previously lost track, Scarlet, recorded at guitarist...

The Stones today unearth “Scarlet,” featuring Led Zeppelin guitar hero Jimmy Page and late bass...