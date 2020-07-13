Boris Johnson visits RAF Lossiemouth

Nicola Sturgeon has denied Boris Johnson's claim that an independent Scotland could not have handled the coronavirus outbreak - saying many of the issues were a 'feature of where power lies'. The First Minister of Scotland also said the pandemic was nothing to champion or celebrate. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A small group of pro-independence protesters have gathered outside a cheese factory in Orkney during a visit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister made the visit as part of a larger trip to communicate the value of the Union to the coronavirus recovery plan.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the coronavirus crisis has proven the "merits of the Union" during a visit to Orkney today. Asked about a possible second Scottish independence vote, Mr Johnson added that the Union was a "fantastically strong institution" and that a "once in a generation" referendum had already been held in 2014.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced that guidance for vulnerable people to shield during the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland will pause on August 1st, with significant easing from Friday.
People in Scotland who are shielding due to being classed as at higher risk from coronavirus will no longer need to from August 1, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The First Minister also revealed some further easing on restrictions for people in this category from Friday, including enabling them to meet more people both indoors and outdoors.
Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops and supermarkets fromFriday. Initially many experts and authorities, including the World HealthOrganisation (WHO), suggested face coverings were not effective in preventingthe spread of Covid-19 but are now recommending wearing them in indoor spaces.
A hospital in the southern French city of Lyon is testing patients with a new machine that enables them to breathe into a tube to see whether they have COVID-19 in a matter of seconds. Emer McCarthy reports.
Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost says progress has been made in negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union but significant differences remain and that the EU's inability to recognise the UK as an independent nation has hampered discussions.
The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..
