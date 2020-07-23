Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 06:19s - Published
Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020

Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020

The mayor of Portland was among those tear gassed by federal agents last night.

Mayor Ted Wheeler was standing with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse (6:19).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 23, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Midday Headlines From July 13, 2020 [Video]

Midday Headlines From July 13, 2020

Minnesota will not get any help from the federal government to repair damage from the riots (3:52). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:52Published
Midday Headlines From July 3, 2020 [Video]

Midday Headlines From July 3, 2020

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking people to stay home this holiday weekend, hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19, Heather Brown reports (4:40). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:40Published
Midday Headlines From July 1, 2020 [Video]

Midday Headlines From July 1, 2020

A resolution by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners declares racism a public health crisis (6:14). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 1, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:17Published