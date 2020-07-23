|
|
|
|
Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 06:19s - Published
Midday Headlines From July 23, 2020
The mayor of Portland was among those tear gassed by federal agents last night.
Mayor Ted Wheeler was standing with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse (6:19).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 23, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Midday Headlines From July 13, 2020
Minnesota will not get any help from the federal government to repair damage from the riots (3:52). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 13, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:52Published
|
Midday Headlines From July 3, 2020
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking people to stay home this holiday weekend, hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19, Heather Brown reports (4:40). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 3, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:40Published
|
Midday Headlines From July 1, 2020
A resolution by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners declares racism a public health crisis (6:14). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 1, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 06:17Published
|