WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Pompeo urges India to reduce dependence on ChinaNEW DELHI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged India on Wednesday to focus on domestic supply chains and reduce its dependence on China for..
WorldNews
India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
Donald Trump's assault on the WHO is deeply worrying for global health | Peter BeaumontA diplomacy shaped around self-serving tittle-tattle now risks lives and undermines America’s standing in the world The campaign by the Trump administration..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson refuses to back WHO chief after US claims China 'bought' his electionThe Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Boris Johnson has..
WorldNews
WHO strongly rejects 'unfounded' Mike Pompeo allegationsUS secretary of state claimed head of WHO 'bought' out by China in deal that later led to 'dead Britons'
Independent
India responding to COVID-19 with utmost urgency from start: WHO Regional Director
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this