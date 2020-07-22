Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable'

WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable'

The head of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organization from its work in fighting the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Pompeo urges India to reduce dependence on China

 NEW DELHI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged India on Wednesday to focus on domestic supply chains and reduce its dependence on China for..
WorldNews
India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo [Video]

India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo

United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity network," said Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State at India Ideas Summit. "I especially commend India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese Mobile apps including TikTok that project serious security risk for Indian people. I am happy to report that India is arising US defense and security partner in Indo Pacific and globally," Mike Pompeo added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Donald Trump's assault on the WHO is deeply worrying for global health | Peter Beaumont

 A diplomacy shaped around self-serving tittle-tattle now risks lives and undermines America’s standing in the world The campaign by the Trump administration..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson refuses to back WHO chief after US claims China 'bought' his election

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Boris Johnson has..
WorldNews

WHO strongly rejects 'unfounded' Mike Pompeo allegations

 US secretary of state claimed head of WHO 'bought' out by China in deal that later led to 'dead Britons'
Independent
India responding to COVID-19 with utmost urgency from start: WHO Regional Director [Video]

India responding to COVID-19 with utmost urgency from start: WHO Regional Director

The World Health Organisation's Regional Director for South-East Asia, Poonam Khetrapal Singh on July 22 hailed India's response to COVID-19 pandemic. "India is responding with utmost urgency to COVID19 from start. It's been continually strengthening preparedness and response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging and stocking up medicines and essentials," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh. "We are aware of varying capacities at sub-national levels. Not unusual in country as big as India and its population size, that measures taken may often not be uniformly sufficient across all areas. Scaling up capacities and response remains constant need in India," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this