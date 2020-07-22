WHO chief calls Pompeo remarks 'unacceptable'

India responding to COVID-19 with utmost urgency from start: WHO Regional Director



The World Health Organisation's Regional Director for South-East Asia, Poonam Khetrapal Singh on July 22 hailed India's response to COVID-19 pandemic. "India is responding with utmost urgency to COVID19 from start. It's been continually strengthening preparedness and response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging and stocking up medicines and essentials," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh. "We are aware of varying capacities at sub-national levels. Not unusual in country as big as India and its population size, that measures taken may often not be uniformly sufficient across all areas. Scaling up capacities and response remains constant need in India," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh

