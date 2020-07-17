Two-Thirds Of US Population At High Risk Of Severe Complications From COVID-19

The United States of America is clearly struggling to end the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Raging political battles over locking down versus opening up, and whether to wear masks, have led to a patchwork of policies and rolling hot spots.

What's more, a vast majority of Americans are exceptionally vulnerable to suffering severe complications or even death from the virus.

According to UPI, two-thirds of the US population have underlying conditions that put them at risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms. At a minimum, roughly half of US adults have at least one of the five high-risk health problems associated with poor outcomes.

These include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and obesity.

35% of the population is obese, 13% have diabetes, 9% have either COPD or heart disease, and 3% have chronic kidney disease.