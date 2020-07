Reds 2020 Position Preview: First Base Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:20s - Published 7 minutes ago Reds 2020 Position Preview: First Base Joey Votto's power numbers have dropped considerably but he's still mainstay in rhe lineup. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FadesáJOEY VOTTO HAS BEEN A CONSTANTAT FIRST BASE FOR THE REDS FORMORE THAN A DECADE.HIS POWERNUMBERS THAT FANS AREACCUSTOMED TO HAVE DECLINEDOVER THE PAST FEW SEASONS.BUTVOTTO'S WORK ETHIC AND DRIVEARE AS HIGH AS AND DRIVE AREAS HIGH AS EVER.HE SAYS HELOVES BEING CHALLENGED ANDLOVES TO LEARN.THAT GOES FORON AND OFF THE FIELD.EARLIERTHIS MONTH, VOTTO WORE A BLACKLIVES MATTER SHIRT WHILETRAINING AND WROTE AN OP-EDESSAY CALLING IT, "MYAWAKENING.""I care deeply about thepeople that I've worked withthat are black. The women andthe men. My co-workerscurrently, the staff that workfor the Reds, the kids at theurban youth academy. I didn'tknow Cincinnati was 46 percentAfrican-American. These areeye opening things forme."VOTTO SAYS THE FEEDBACKHE'S GOTTEN HAS BEEN POSITIVE.HE HOPES THE SAME POSITIVEENERGY TRANSFERS TO ON-FIELDSUCCESS THIS SEASON INCINCINNATI.TOMORROW IS OPENING DAY... ANDWCPO 9 NEWS WANTS TO HEAR FROMYOU... ABOUT ALL THINGS REDS..INCLUDING WHAT YOU THINK OFTHE TEAMS EFFORT TO EVENTUALLYGET FANS INSIDE THE PARK THISSEASON?CALL THE FEEDBACKFRIDAY HOTLINE -- AT 513-852-4998...CRAIG WILL SHARE YOURTHOUGHTS TOMORROW AT SIX.





