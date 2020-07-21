Global  
 

Jobless spike, stimulus fight spark stock drop
Jobless spike, stimulus fight spark stock drop

Jobless spike, stimulus fight spark stock drop

Wall Street dropped sharply on Thursday as investors fretted over the first weekly jump in jobless claims in months and a battle in Congress over the extension of a special unemployment payout.

