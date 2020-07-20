Gov. Kemp addresses refusal to issue statewide mask mandate

Although Governor Brian Kemp continues to encourage Georgians to take safety precautions to slow COVID-19, he says he will not issue a statewide mask mandate.

Our top story tonight at five: governor brian kemp spent the day in middle georgia.

While he continues to encourage georgia residents to practice safety precautions to stop covid-19, he says he is not issuing a statewide mask mandate.

The message comes after governor kemp and county leaders toured the new smission mathis energy facility in dublin.

As part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, kemp addressed the conditions on school's reopening, businesses, and unemployment.

He says now is the time for residents to keep following the health guidelines to reopen the economy.

Our cases have been very level, really going back to the end of the first week in july.

We can turn the corner if we just continue to hunker down.

We're working with our hospital facilities to have the bed capacity we need in our state, we're in great shape there.

Kemp says he recommends local governments enforce