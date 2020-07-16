Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Answering your legal questions about Ohio's mask mandate
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Answering your legal questions about Ohio's mask mandate

Answering your legal questions about Ohio's mask mandate

Can the Ohio Department of Health issue these orders?

(Yes.) Does HIPAA mean you don't have to wear a mask?

(No.) We took your questions to a legal expert for in-depth answers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Questions about masks in public [Video]

Questions about masks in public

Amid Cincinnati’s mask ordinance and a more recent requirement from the state to mask up, some of the city's best chefs and restaurant owners are working on a new recipe to make it safe to dine in --..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:59Published
Answering your questions about COVID-19 [Video]

Answering your questions about COVID-19

Answering your questions about COVID-19

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:26Published
Are mask mandates legal? [Video]

Are mask mandates legal?

As a growing number of Idahoans speak out in opposition to mask mandates, we look into the legality of these health orders.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:17Published