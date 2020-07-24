Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has have served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest.

Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on preventing President Donald Trump from endangering national security or demoralizing military troops.

According to CNN, Esper's numerous conflicts with the Trump administration have begun to spill out in public.

For instance, by effectively banning the Confederate flag from military bases, Esper has put himself at odds with the White House.

Esper approved Lt.

Col Alexander Vindman for promotion even after the White House tried to get his name stricken from the promotion list in retaliation.

Finally, the last time Esper spoke to Pentagon reporters, he said he did not support invoking the Insurrection Act.

President Donald Trump had threatened to send in active-duty troops to quell protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Nothing that has happened since has made either side feel better.