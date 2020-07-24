Redding shop survives Carr Fire, but fights to stay alive during coronavirus pandemic

But while also dealing with the recovery, the cleaners fighting to keep its doors open during the coronavirus.

The shop still dealing with the aftermath of the Carr Fire.

On thursday with slightly cooler than average highs, plenty of sunshine, and less smoke in the air than we've had for a few days.

Tonight we can expect a mostly clear to clear sky with a little high- altitude smoke.

Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s in the foothills and valley.

Friday will be another bright and breezy day for most areas with slightly warmer highs and no good chances for additional showers or thunderstorms. highs will range from the mid and upper 80s in the mountains to the upper 90s in the valley.

Two years ago today - the carr fire ravaged the community of redding... action news now reporter ana torrea joins us live, ana are businesses still fighting through the recovery process?

Yes-- one business i met with is still dealing with the aftermath of the carr fire and on top of dealing with recovery: they're dealing with the coronavirus.

And fighting to keep their doors open.

*take pk* take so* trt:14 amanda geopfert worked at sunset cleaners for 13 years for the business it was very stressful because we didnt know what was going to happen, the fire got really close// it was extremely stressful for my boss uwe, the employees, and their families.

Amanda geopfert has been with sunset cleaners for years.

And 2 years ago: the carr fire forced geopfert and other shop workers to the area.

Take so* trt:10 amanda geopfert worked at sunset cleaners for 13 years we had many conversations of closing down the shop because of the carr fire, we are the neighborhood dry cleaner for this area, for this of town to this day: they're still feeling the effects.

Take so* trt:13 amanda geopfert worked at sunset cleaners for 13 years we were hoping that the houses would get put up faster and a lot of our customers took the insurance from their homes and they moved to a different town or across town after the carr fire: sunset cleaners forced with a hard decision: stay open or shutter their doors.

Take so* trt: 07 amanda geopfert worked at sunset cleaners for 13 years we kept going and we actually applied for the disaster loan and we received the disaster loan and that kept us going.

Ana stand u* trt ana torrea atorreanews sunset cleaners still trying to build business back up.

But it hasn't been an easy road.

The coronavirus pandemic hit.

And at the start of it-- the owner uwe (ooh-way) passed away this past march.

Take so* trt:13 amanda geopfert worked at sunset cleaners for 13 years we've been struggling ever since, we did commercials, we've done deals, we've tried everything that we could to get our name out there so we don't have to shut down the shop that's been out here from 20 years.

Now sunset cleaners doing its best to keep its doors open during the coronavirus.

While also living with the effects of the carr fire.

And the shop: hoping to see its customers return take so* trt:19 amanda geopfert worked at sunset cleaners for 13 years it doesn't matter what they'll come in with, they'll come in with one garment or 10 garments and they'll tell me that they want to see the shop come in here, they're going to tell their friends to come here and i've seen people start to come in here and it really warms my heart and i know that uwe would appreciate that # geopfert tells me: she's looking to buy sunset cleaners and run it reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Sunset cleaners opened back in 1999.

To