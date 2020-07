Kargil War: Captain Anuj Nayyar, braveheart who laid down his life for India| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:15s - Published 9 minutes ago Kargil War: Captain Anuj Nayyar, braveheart who laid down his life for India| Oneindia News India is the land of heroes. Their sacrifice and indomitable, selfless courage make us bow in respect. One such hero was Captain vikram Batra, a name familiar to Indians. His comrade was the brave captain Anuj Nayyar. He displayed exemplary courage regardless of personal safety while clearing the enemy from strategic points during the 1999 Kargil war. #KargilWar #VikramBatra #CaptainAnujNayyar #Ranbakure 0

Tweets about this SanatanSatyanewshi 🇮🇳 RT @warriorhasi: Remembering Captain Anuj Nayyar #MahaVirChakra || 17 JAT || on his martyrdom day today.Captain Anuj Sir attained martyrdom… 5 days ago SanatanSatyanewshi 🇮🇳 RT @ANUBHAVMHNT: 19 years ago,it was the valor and sacrifice of our brave soldiers that led us to victory in Kargil war.Major Padmapani Ach… 5 days ago Ram A Naman to brave Captain Anuj Nayyar🙏🏻🇮🇳 Never forget the sacrifice of this Kargil hero and his family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/gmUOgTJXjb 1 week ago