The Great American Outdoors Act to help with needs at the Chickamauga, Chattanooga Military Park

The Great American Outdoors Act to help with needs at the Chickamauga, Chattanooga Military Park

Are connected.

The great american outdoors act will provide congressional funds to national parks across the u.s. and, it will help tackle needs seen at parks and forests including the ones in our area.

I have more as we cover the environment.

Cracks fill poe road at the chickamauga, chattanooga military park.

It's in need of maintenance, but it's not the only thing.

In fact, the historic park has a backlog of deferred maintenance needs.

Exe.

Director of national parks partners tricia mims: "there is about 30 million total.

So to be able to knock half of that total off over the next few years is pretty major."

The u.s. house of representatives has passed the great american outdoors act.

It was already passed by the senate.

The bipartisan legislation will help address needs at national parks and forests.

Senator lamar alexander had been pushing for this for atleast the past two years.

Sen.

Lamar alexander : "for tennessee it means cutting in half the 220 million dollar backlog at the great smoky mountains.

Cherokee national forest which has 3 million visitors a year i will cut in half the backlog in restoring the trails and roads" nats tricia mims is the executive director of national parks partners.

The private non-profit supports the chickamauga, chattanooga military park.

She tells me that the act will bring in to the park around 15 million dollars over the next few years.

Exe.

Director of national parks partners tricia mims: "we're just thrilled that there's going to be such a major investment.

It's really the first major investment in our national parks since the 50's."

The military park covers over 9,000 acres, holds civil war battlefields and over 1700 commemorative features.

On average, it brings in a million visitors every year.

Chattanooga tourism company president & ceo barry white: "when they're maintained well and they're well kept it just really creates a sense of pride.

It will help tourism again especially right now our parks are very important."

The park's superintendent says in a statement that resurfacing projects for roads takes the majority of their 30 million dollar backlog.

The funding will help with that as well as other maintenance needs.