Brown Co. Human Services Committee passes motion to draft face covering ordinances

Brown County Human Services Committee passed a motion to refer to Corporation Counsel and the health department to draft three different ordinances and a resolution regarding face covering requirements in the county.

FACE COVERINGREQUIREMENT...THE BROWNCOUNTY HUMANSERVICES COMMITTEEMEETING JUSTWRAPPED UP.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK WAS ON THEVIRUTAL MEETING ANDHAS THE LATEST ONWHERE A COUNTY-WIDE ORDINANCESTANDS.JULIANA?THE COMMITTEEVOTED FOUR TO ONETO PASS A MOTIONTONIGHT REFERINGTO CORPORATIONCOUNSEL AND THEHEALTH DEPARTMENTTO DRAFT THREEDIFFERENTORDINANCES FORBROWN COUNTYREGARDING MASKREQUIREMENTS.NOW THE FIRST IS ANORDINANCE THATREQUIRES FACECOVERINGS TO BEWORN OUTSIDE THEHOME AND AT MASSGATHERINGS AT AHOME.THE SECONDREQUIRES FACECOVERINGS FOR ALLWORKERS ANDCUSTOMERS AT"ESSENTIALBUSINESSES" ASDEFINED UNDER THEMARCH "SAFER ATHOME" ORDER.THE THIRD IS ANORDINANCE THATREQUIRES THEPUBLIC TO WEARFACE COVERINGS ONCOUNTY OWNEDPROPERTY.ACCORDING TO THEMOTION, EACHORDINANCE SHOULDHAVE AN EXCEPTIONSCLAUSE.WHEN IT COMES TOENFORCEMENT...THEFIRST OFFENSEWOULD BEEDUCATIONAL.

2NDOFFENSE IS AWRITTEN WARNINGAND ALL OFFENSESFOLLOWING WOULDBE A CITATION FROMLAW ENFORCEMENTOR PUBLIC HEALTHFOR FINESANYWHERE FROM 5TO 500DOLLARS...WHICHWOULD BEDETERMINED BY THEPERSON ISSUING THECITATION.

THE MOTIONALSO STATES ALLVIOLATIONS WOULDBE REFERRED TO THEDA OR BROWNCOUNTYCORPORATIONCOUNSEL OFFICE.A RESOLUTION WASADDEDENCOURAGINGESSENTIALBUSINESSES TOREQUIRE FACECOVERINGS BEWORN...NEARLY 20 PEOPLESPOKE DURINGPUBLIC COMMENTTODAY ANDCOMMITTEE MEMBERSSAID THEY'VERECEIVED NUMEROUSEMAILS FROM THECOMMUNITY AS WELL.HERE'S WHAT SOMECOUNTYSUPERVISORS HAD TOSAY."I DON'T BELIEVE WEAS A COUNTYGOVERNMENT SHOULDHAVE THE RIGHT TOTAKE AWAY OTHERPEOPLE'S RIGHTS.WHAT'S THE TENTHAMENDMENT ABOUT?THE TENTHAMENDMENT.

WE ALLKNOW WHAT THAT IS.

ISHOULD GO AROUNDAND ASK EVERYBODYWHAT IT SAYS B UT IWON'T DO THAT.

ITREGULATES THEPOWER TO THEPEOPLE.

SO THEPEOPLE GET IT.

WEJUST GOTTA DOWHAT'S RIGHT.

WEAR AMASK WHEN YOU CAN.BUT YOU DON'T HAVETO BE FORCED TO DOIT.""I WOULD LIKE TO SAYONE THING THAT ITHINK PEOPLE THATHAVE MENTIONED THATIT'SUNCONSTITUTIONAL TOMANDATE THIS IS NOTTRUE.

I DON'T KNOWANYTHING IN OURCONSTITUTION THATSAYS THAT WE CANNOTPUT IN A MANDATE FORSOMETHING FORPUBLIC HEALTH.PUBLIC HEALTH IS AVERY IMPORTANT PARTOF OUR DUTIES TOPROTECT PEOPLE."NOW AGAINCORPORATIONCOUNSEL AND THEHEALTH DEPARTMENTWILL BE DRAFTINGTHE THREEDIFFERENTORDINANCES ANDRESOLUTION.AS FAR AS WHAT'SNEXT... I TALKED WITHCHAIR JOAN BRUSKYAFTER THE MEETING.SHE SAYS SHE COULDCALL A SPECIALMEETING TO DISCUSSTHE ORDINANCES ANDRESOLUTION ONCETHEY'RE DRAFTEDAND GIVE THEIRRECOMMENDATION TOTHE BOARD.

AS FORTHE COUNTY BOARD'SVOTE ON IT..ANDBRUSKY SAYS SHEANTICIPATES IT COULDBE VOTED ON AT ASPECIAL MEETING OFTHE COUNTY BOARDIN THE NEAR FUTURE.LIVE IN GREEN BAYJULIANA FALK NBC26.