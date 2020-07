Sonu Punjaban's murky past that put her in jail for 24 years | Oneindia News

Sonu Punjaban alias Geeta Arora has been handed a 24 year jail term for trafficking a minor in 2014.

She was dubbed female don of Delhi for her notorious network of criminals through whom she ran a flesh trade that supplied to high profile businessmen across northern India.

This is her life in crime.

