One Direction stars mark 10th anniversary with thankful tweets
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
One Direction marked the 10th anniversary of their formation on the talent show The X Factor by thanking each other and fans for the ride so far.

One Direction One Direction English-Irish boy band

One Direction streamed 8.8 billion times as they mark 10 year anniversary [Video]

One Direction streamed 8.8 billion times as they mark 10 year anniversary

One Direction fans have streamed the band's tracks over 8.8 billion times in the last 10 years.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:02Published
One Direction's 10th anniversary is being celebrated with remastered videos [Video]

One Direction's 10th anniversary is being celebrated with remastered videos

The band is now 10 years old: and a post on the group's official Twitter page has unveiled how their anniversary is being celebrated.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:59Published
'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary [Video]

'I love you so much': Harry Styles celebrates One Direction's 10th anniversary

Harry Styles has paid tribute to his One Direction bandmates on their 10th anniversary, telling Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik that he loves them "so much"

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:35Published

