Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago's Christopher Columbus Statues Removed From Grant Park, Arrigo Park By City
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Chicago's Christopher Columbus Statues Removed From Grant Park, Arrigo Park By City

Chicago's Christopher Columbus Statues Removed From Grant Park, Arrigo Park By City

After protests, demonstrations and violent clashes with police, Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from Grant Park and Arrigo Park.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chicago removes Columbus statue from Grant Park in dead of night: reports

Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Independent


Christopher Columbus statue taken down at Chicago park

CHICAGO (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus that drew chaotic protests in Chicago’s Grant...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

afrobella

afrobella RT @WGNNews: #BREAKING Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago's Grant Park, Little Italy https://t.co/kovtPG0XyI 44 seconds ago

ElyssaKaufman

Elyssa Kaufman Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park. @MarParNews is live… https://t.co/KlFPcXK2PQ 2 minutes ago

_Kim37

Kim D ⚖️🇺🇸🦅🗽 RT @kenningtonsays: Chicago Police Union Boss on @chicagosmayor removing Christopher Columbus statues: "The mayor's a liar. She said it was… 2 minutes ago

JoelJustice20

the dutchess of doom RT @kenningtonsays: Mayor of Chicago @chicagosmayor caved to the mob & removed Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park in "unilateral de… 4 minutes ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News #BREAKING Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago's Grant Park, Little Italy https://t.co/kovtPG0XyI 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters return to Columbus statue after clash with Chicago police [Video]

Protesters return to Columbus statue after clash with Chicago police

Protesters returned to the Columbus statue in Grant Park Monday after a violent clash with police Friday.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:47Published
Video Appears To Show Coordinated Attack On Officers At Columbus Statue Protest [Video]

Video Appears To Show Coordinated Attack On Officers At Columbus Statue Protest

New video released Monday showed protesters squaring off with officers at the Grant Park statue on Friday evening. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, the violence appears to have been planned.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:44Published
Miracle Boyd, Protester Who Had Teeth Knocked Out, Speaks Out Against CPD [Video]

Miracle Boyd, Protester Who Had Teeth Knocked Out, Speaks Out Against CPD

Activist Miracle Boyd was with a group of protesters that tried to pull down the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park on Friday, when cell phone video appeared to show a police officer punching..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:40Published