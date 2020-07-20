Chicago's Christopher Columbus Statues Removed From Grant Park, Arrigo Park By City

After protests, demonstrations and violent clashes with police, Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from Grant Park and Arrigo Park.

Workers arrived under cover of darkness early Friday to remove a Christopher Columbus statue from...

the dutchess of doom RT @kenningtonsays : Mayor of Chicago @chicagosmayor caved to the mob & removed Christopher Columbus statues in Grant Park in "unilateral de… 4 minutes ago

Kim D ⚖️🇺🇸🦅🗽 RT @kenningtonsays : Chicago Police Union Boss on @chicagosmayor removing Christopher Columbus statues: "The mayor's a liar. She said it was… 2 minutes ago

Elyssa Kaufman Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park. @MarParNews is live… https://t.co/KlFPcXK2PQ 2 minutes ago