After protests, demonstrations and violent clashes with police, Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from both Grant Park and Arrigo Park.



Related videos from verified sources Christopher Columbus statues removed in Chicago



Statues of Christopher Columbus were removed in Chicago, Illinois on Friday morning (July 24), in a bid by the mayor to prevent a repeat of recent clashes between police and protesters. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 3 hours ago Chicago's Christopher Columbus Statues Removed From Grant Park, Arrigo Park By City



After protests, demonstrations and violent clashes with police, Chicago's Christopher Columbus statues have been removed from Grant Park and Arrigo Park. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:50 Published 6 hours ago Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues



Richmond Mayor Orders Emergency Removal of Confederate Statues The Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, Levar Stoney, has invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate statues in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago