CAG of India | GC Murmu is next CAG | Murmu to replace Rajiv Mehrishi | Oneindia News



Former J&K L-G, GC Murmu, who resigned from his post has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General by the Centre. The post of the CAG was expected to fall vacant this week as incumbent..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago